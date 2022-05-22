Prudential PLC Takes $294,000 Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Chewy by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Chewy by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 193,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Chewy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

CHWY opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chewy (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.