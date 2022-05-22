Prudential PLC Takes $457,000 Position in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $10,565,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $66,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZWS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

In other news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $50,342.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,860.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $539,528.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,082,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $790,065. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.