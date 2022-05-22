Prudential PLC Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in APA by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in APA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in APA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.87.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.