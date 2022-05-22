PSG Equity L.L.C. Invests $571.35 Million in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

PSG Equity L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,464,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,349,000. EverCommerce makes up about 100.0% of PSG Equity L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PSG Equity L.L.C. owned about 43.75% of EverCommerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $19,907,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 182,338 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $3,298,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,632,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Shares of EverCommerce stock traded up 0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching 9.99. The company had a trading volume of 138,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,493. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 12.27 and its 200-day moving average is 13.75. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 8.73 and a fifty-two week high of 23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.08. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of 135.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 130.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 19.93.

EverCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.