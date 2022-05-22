Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 2,154 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $175.31 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.77 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

