Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,977,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,593,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after purchasing an additional 143,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,569,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,980,000 after purchasing an additional 156,041 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $2,190,250.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,662 shares of company stock worth $5,865,149. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.72 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.42.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

