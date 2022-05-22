Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.68. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair downgraded Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.68.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

