Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 144 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

NYSE:AMG opened at $127.35 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.58.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.