Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 15,475 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,475 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,490,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after buying an additional 4,620,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after buying an additional 207,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,826,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,789,000 after buying an additional 121,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.