Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,773 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDW opened at $160.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.39 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

