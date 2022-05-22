Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,000 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 891.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

KRNT stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.37. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 339.03 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

