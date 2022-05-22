Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.61.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

