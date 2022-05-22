Public Mint (MINT) Trading Down 17.9% This Week

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Public Mint has a market cap of $3.11 million and $37,481.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00017736 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00013040 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,329,275 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.