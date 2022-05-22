Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Pulmatrix stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 426.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 249,495 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

