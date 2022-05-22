Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $404.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.20 or 0.10666030 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 529% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.71 or 0.00485934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033387 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

