Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of PIM opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
