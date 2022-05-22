Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of PIM opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 116,347 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.