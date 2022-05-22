Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $140.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.90 million and the highest is $140.87 million. Q2 posted sales of $123.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $579.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $578.04 million to $580.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $688.30 million, with estimates ranging from $686.13 million to $692.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTWO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.08.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Q2 in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE QTWO traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.52. 431,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,171. Q2 has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $108.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

