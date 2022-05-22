Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Receives $38.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.19. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 97,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $2,740,793.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 427,751 shares of company stock valued at $11,860,674. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,284,000 after buying an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,130,000 after acquiring an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 233,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,541,000 after purchasing an additional 294,594 shares during the last quarter.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

