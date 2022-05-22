Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -18.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

