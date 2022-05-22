Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Buys New Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000. Flowers Foods comprises about 1.0% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Flowers Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.