Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $186.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.71 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.79.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

