Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 135.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises about 1.8% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on JEF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JEF opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

