Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Invests $2.22 Million in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 334,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 24,499 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

