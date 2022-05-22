Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Invests $280,000 in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

