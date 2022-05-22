Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Makes New Investment in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NMRK. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $24,635,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,584,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,987,000 after buying an additional 632,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 498,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after buying an additional 391,102 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,228,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 9,800 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMRK. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Newmark Group Profile (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.