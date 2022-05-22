Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Purchases 200 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 425.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $709,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $11,065,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

