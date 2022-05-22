Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Raises Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $250.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.03 and its 200 day moving average is $277.28. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $416.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $7.81. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.64%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

