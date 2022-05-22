Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Raises Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund accounts for about 1.5% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEM. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1,805.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 128.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CEM opened at $33.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

