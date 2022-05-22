Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Reduces Holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 55,503 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund accounts for approximately 1.2% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 120.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the third quarter worth $115,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter.

NML stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

