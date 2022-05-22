Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 2,400 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $102.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average of $118.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.72 and a 1-year high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.