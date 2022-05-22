Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 4,820 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,162,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,386,000 after acquiring an additional 145,183 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 367,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 108,197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 43.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 59,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,636,000 after acquiring an additional 56,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 625,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,137 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, President Bruce N. Alpert acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

