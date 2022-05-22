Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Trims Stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lessened its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 615,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,735,000 after buying an additional 255,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 191,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $228,260.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.97.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASH. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

