Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

QH opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.07. Quhuo has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $4.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Quhuo by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Quhuo by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quhuo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

