Quilter Plc Buys 28,625 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,625 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 1.1% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Quilter Plc owned 0.18% of United Rentals worth $41,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $639,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 111.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in United Rentals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $361,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:URI traded down $2.69 on Friday, hitting $269.92. 844,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.76 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.48.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

