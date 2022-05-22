Quilter Plc Has $2.26 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quilter Plc lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,641 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,882 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,438,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,392,466. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.92. The firm has a market cap of $328.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

