Quilter Plc Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Quilter Plc decreased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,068,000 after acquiring an additional 347,548 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,255,000 after acquiring an additional 78,963 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American International Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,812 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,232,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.62. 8,977,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552,943. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

