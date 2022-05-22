Quilter Plc Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quilter Plc reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,624 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,885,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,709,000 after acquiring an additional 625,627 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 213,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,526,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,824,000 after buying an additional 1,012,136 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $3.04 on Friday, hitting $176.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,522,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,139. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $465.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.