Quilter Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Quilter Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,012 shares of company stock valued at $332,350,306 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY traded up $12.58 on Friday, hitting $298.85. 3,129,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,956. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $195.50 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The company has a market cap of $283.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

