Quilter Plc Purchases 28,732 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.7% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $64,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.48.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.58. 3,796,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

