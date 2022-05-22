Quilter Plc Sells 29,587 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,917 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 29,587 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,742 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,621,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,631. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day moving average is $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

