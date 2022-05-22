Quilter Plc Sells 666 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 131,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,109,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.13.

NYSE RY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.17. The company had a trading volume of 920,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,402. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

