Quilter Plc Sells 7,365 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quilter Plc cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,562 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,068,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,231. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

