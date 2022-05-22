RAMP Price Up 12.6% This Week (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $19.99 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,833,562 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

