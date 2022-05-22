RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €670.00 ($697.92) price objective on the stock.

RTLLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €738.00 ($768.75) to €689.00 ($717.71) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $633.00.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RTLLF opened at $543.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $805.76. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $517.50 and a 1-year high of $1,155.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.