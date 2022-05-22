RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.71.
In other RAVE Restaurant Group news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley bought 28,700 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $91,028. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About RAVE Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
