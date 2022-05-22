RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.71.

In other RAVE Restaurant Group news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley bought 28,700 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $91,028. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

