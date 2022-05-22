Raydium Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00003633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $117.39 million and $22.17 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 109,618,466 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

