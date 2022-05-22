Raymond James Cuts CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Price Target to C$1.25

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CubicFarm Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$2.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TSE:CUB opened at C$0.65 on Wednesday. CubicFarm Systems has a one year low of C$0.57 and a one year high of C$1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of C$115.93 million and a PE ratio of -3.42.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

