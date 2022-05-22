Raymond James Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $205.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $275.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.96.

NYSE:TGT opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.75. Target has a 1 year low of $150.89 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Target by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Target by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,635,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

