Rayonier Inc. (RYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Rayonier has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. Rayonier has a dividend payout ratio of 171.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 163.6%.

Get Rayonier alerts:

RYN opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.05. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rayonier by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,624,000 after acquiring an additional 345,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,773,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,211,000 after buying an additional 302,477 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Rayonier by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 891,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,999,000 after buying an additional 191,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rayonier by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,739,000 after buying an additional 169,024 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,117,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,064,000 after buying an additional 94,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier (Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.