Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,000 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($86.29) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($98.62) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($94.92) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.64) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($65.34) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($104.78) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,227.27 ($89.09).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($71.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($98.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

